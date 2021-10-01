RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A hot air balloon made an emergency landing off Interstate 24 in Rutherford County Friday morning.

The balloon touched down just before 9 a.m. at the junction of I-24 and I-840.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the aircraft ran out of fuel and had to make an emergency landing. No one was injured.

The occupants of the balloon told News 2 they had a great time.

“It was a good time. We went up on a hot air balloon for my birthday. we met some wonderful people, Captain Jack was great and our choices was to land by the interstate or in a cornfield so we chose the better option of the two. It was a blast. We had fun,” explained Tiffany Kennerly Horton.

Mike and Dorothy Russell were on board to celebrate their 24th anniversary.

“They said there were people calling 911, the news calling, everybody thinking we’d crashed on the side of the interstate but we just needed a place to land. so it’s where we landed,” said Mike Russell.

It is not known if the balloon operator will be cited. A truck responded to the scene and packed up the balloon and basket.

No additional information was immediately released.