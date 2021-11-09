MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For over 30 years, WREG News Channel 3 has been collecting coats for children in the Mid-South.



With cooler weather quickly approaching, Tim’s Coats for Kids campaign is underway once again for 2021, October 11 through November 12. You can help keep a child warm this winter by donating a new or gently used coat.



For those who donate, they will receive a “free gift”, while supplies last.

REMEMBER: Friday is the last day to donate!



You can make that donation at any of our the participating sponsor locations listed below.

2021 DONATION DROP OFF LOCATIONS