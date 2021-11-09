MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For over 30 years, WREG News Channel 3 has been collecting coats for children in the Mid-South.
With cooler weather quickly approaching, Tim’s Coats for Kids campaign is underway once again for 2021, October 11 through November 12. You can help keep a child warm this winter by donating a new or gently used coat.
For those who donate, they will receive a “free gift”, while supplies last.
REMEMBER: Friday is the last day to donate!
You can make that donation at any of our the participating sponsor locations listed below.
2021 DONATION DROP OFF LOCATIONS
- Memphis Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
3700 N. Germantown Pkwy
Bartlett, TN 38133
- Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119
- Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum St.
Olive Branch, MS 38654
- Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar Avenue
Collierville, TN 38017
- Family Funeral Care
4925 Summer Avenue
Memphis, TN 38122
- Crazy Cleanerz
1780 N Germantown Parkway
Cordova, TN 38016
- The Great American Home Store
7171 Appling Farms
Memphis, TN 38133
- The Great American Home Store
5295 Pepper Chase Dr.
Southaven, MS 38671
- Southland Casino Racing
1550 Ingram Blvd
West Memphis, AR 72301