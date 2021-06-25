Toll in Florida collapse rises to 4; dozens remain missing

Workers use a lift to investigate balconies in the still-standing portion of the building, as rescue efforts continue where a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, late on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Florida fire teams worked through the night in hopes of finding survivors in the Miami-area building collapse that has left nearly 100 people missing.

The mayor of Miami-Dade County said Friday that three bodies have been pulled from the rubble of the Champlain Towers South, bringing the death toll to four. Officials fear the death toll may skyrocket.

The 12-story building collapsed early Thursday and more than 100 people were accounted for, including 35 pulled from the wreckage.

South American officials said 22 people from four countries were missing. Israel reported 20 missing citizens. There are also an undetermined number of Americans unaccounted for.