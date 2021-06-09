Toddler doing better after accidental shooting in northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A toddler was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday after she was shot in northeast Memphis, police said.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Bartlett Road at 4 p.m. and found a 4-year-old girl with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Authorities said later the little girl’s condition had improved and she was now stable.

Police said it appeared to be an accidental shooting. No arrests have been made and police are investigating.

Investigators said the girl went into her parents’ bedroom and found a gun inside a wooden box on top of a table or counter. She knocked the box to the ground, and that’s when the gun went off, striking her in the leg.