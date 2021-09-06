Todd Demers has your Labor Day weather forecast

Under mostly sunny skies, a most pleasant “Labor Day” forecast for the Mid-South.  Highs in the mid 80s, light winds from the Northeast.  Clear and comfortably cool overnight, we’ll fall into the LOWER 60s by daybreak Tuesday.  Sunny, warmer tomorrow.  Highs in the upper 90s.

A dry, warm and stable weather pattern setting up for the rest of the week and into the weekend!  Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.  Rain chances will be minimal even with our next cold front on Wednesday.  Temperatures at, or below normal.

