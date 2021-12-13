NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has requested federal emergency assistance for nine counties in Tennessee that were impacted by the tornado outbreak on Friday.

He asked President Joe Biden for an emergency declaration to make federal assistance for debris removal and emergency protective measures available for the following counties: Cheatham, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Gibson, Lake, Obion, Stewart, and Weakley.

“Our emergency officials, first responders, and law enforcement brought hope where there was none in the aftermath of these storms,” Gov. Lee said. “Our effort now will be to bring as much relief as possible to these devastated communities.”

If the declaration of emergency is granted, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), will reimburse jurisdictions for eligible work or provide direct operational assistance, according to a press release.

Tennessee saw six tornadoes over the weekend that left at least four people dead and more than 150,000 people without power.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) has made a recovery web page available to help storm survivors find resources and support.