NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced that Tennessee Department of Correction officers will receive a salary increase that will begin on Dec. 16.

Correctional officers will also receive a benefit package that includes the following:

Insurance coverage and retirement benefits

Paid holidays and vacation

Tuition reimbursement and college degree programs

Equipment and uniforms provided

Overtime/compensatory time pay

Gov. Lee announced the 37 percent salary increase due to “nationwide staffing challenges,” according to a press release.

“As we face staffing shortages across the country, rewarding officers with competitive pay will ensure we recruit and retain the most highly qualified individuals in our workforce,” Gov. Lee said. “These Tennesseans play a crucial role in ensuring public safety and we remain committed to valuing their important work.”

TDOC will also continue to offer a $5,000 hiring bonus and part-time opportunities for current and retired law enforcement.

Anyone who is interested in joining TDOC can apply on the website.