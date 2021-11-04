SHELBY CO., Tenn. — More than 80 million US workers are bracing for changes at their workplace after President Joe Biden’s administration announced sweeping nationwide safety standards requiring companies to have vaccinated employees or offer weekly COVID testing.

Companies across the country are preparing for big changes after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued new regulations requiring employees to get vaccinated or that companies offer weekly coronavirus testing.

Toh Gang works for an employer with 100 employees, so that means they would have to adhere to new order.

“At the end of the day it’s the government that is responsible for what happens to us as a country,” Gang said. “The government is trying to look for the interest of the general public to keep the virus at bay. So I’m okay with that as long the intention is to keep the virus down.”

Companies that fail to comply could face penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation.

In a statement, Memphis-based FedEx said in part, “We strongly encourage team members to get vaccinated and continue to communicate on the importance of and access to COVID-19 vaccines. FedEx is engaged with the relevant government agencies on the federal contractor vaccination requirement and is reviewing the OSHA rule.”

Meanwhile, Arkansas’s governor plans to challenge the rules.

“We intend to fight the federal mandate that is being passed down,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson. “We shouldn’t require it for every employer they need to make their own decision based upon the uniqueness of their workplace and public health requirements.”

Employers with 100 or more have until January 4 to apply with the order.