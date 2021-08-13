Tipton County Schools to require masks in school buildings and on buses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tipton County Schools has announced masks will be required in schools and on buses for the upcoming school year.

The district says starting Monday, August 16, masks will be required for students, staff and visitors when social distancing is not possible. The district also says masks will be available as needed.

Tipton County Schools says it is encouraging social distancing of three feet or more when possible. The district says temperature checks will not be required at this time but anyone who needs their temperature checked can see the school nurse.

The district asks that parents monitor their children’s health and refrain from sending them to school if they show signs of illness. Tipton County Schools says extra cleaning will be done throughout each building.

You can click here for more on Tipton County School’s reopening plan.

