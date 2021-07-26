Three people charged after deadly double shooting in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — Three people have been charged with murder after a deadly double shooting in Mississippi.

The suspects have not been publicly identified but authorities with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were charged with first-degree murder. Deputies said they identified several suspects and more arrests may be coming.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the Green Hill Subdivision off Willow Road in Sardis. When first responders arrived on the scene they discovered Mardarikkious Walls and another man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Walls did not survive his injuries. The other man survived, authorities said.