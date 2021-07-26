Three people charged after deadly double shooting in Panola County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — Three people have been charged with murder after a deadly double shooting in Mississippi.

The suspects have not been publicly identified but authorities with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were charged with first-degree murder. Deputies said they identified several suspects and more arrests may be coming.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the Green Hill Subdivision off Willow Road in Sardis. When first responders arrived on the scene they discovered Mardarikkious Walls and another man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Walls did not survive his injuries. The other man survived, authorities said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Mother shares son's recovery

West Memphis mayor urges masks, vaccinations

Jury selection to begin Monday for man charged with murdering Dickson County sergeant

A tour of Japan destinations you can't visit during the Olympics, part 2

Arkansas mom goes viral after Ugly Baby Tik Tok Challenge

Team USA performs in the pool

More News