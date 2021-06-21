Three juveniles, adult seriously injured in Jackson Avenue crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fiery crash along Jackson Avenue sent three juveniles and an adult to the hospital with injuries and closed a portion of road early Monday morning.

According to police, first responders were called to the area of Jackson and Meagher Street around 6 a.m. Monday and discovered two vehicles had been involved in an accident with one of them catching fire.

Firefighters had to use a saw to cut open one crushed car in order to reach one of the victims trapped inside. The force of the crash not only totaled both vehicles, but also ejected one of the engines, which reportedly caught fire.

Jackson Ave @ Meagher remains closed after a two-vehicle collision this morning. Three juveniles, were among those rushed to the hospital.

All of those injured were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said. Their vehicles were towed away from the scene three hours later, allowing traffic to once again move through the area.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.