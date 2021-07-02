Three juveniles, adult believed responsible for at least 12 auto burglaries in Hernando

HERNANDO, Miss. — Three juveniles and an adult believed to be connected to more than a dozen crimes in Desoto County have been arrested.

On July 1, Hernando Police received numerous calls from the Northwood Hill, Forked Creek and Deer Creek neighborhoods regarding auto burglaries. In one instance, the suspects allegedly stole a 2015 Jeep Wrangler.

The next day another resident called 911 saying they were watching a group burglarize his vehicle. Officers responded and spotted the suspects as they jumped into a waiting vehicle and took off, throwing what turned out to be stolen items, including three guns, out of the windows.

Stop sticks were deployed and eventually the suspects jumped from the disabled vehicle and took off on foot. Three juveniles and an adult were taken into custody.

Numerous stolen items were recovered from inside the vehicle, which had only just been reported stolen in Memphis five hours prior.

Hernando Police said they believe the suspects are responsible for at least 12 auto burglaries in the city within 24 hours. There is a possibility that they are also responsible for several other crimes in other jurisdictions.

None of the suspects were identified by police.

