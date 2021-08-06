Three arrested after deadly shooting in Wynne, Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Arkansas State Police say three people are facing charges after a deadly shooting in Wynne, Arkansas, Thursday evening.

Authorities say the shooting happened along West Mulberry Street in Wynne.

Officers responded to the 300 block of West Mulberry at around 5:45 p.m. and found a man lying next to a sport utility truck. The victim was pronounced dead. Police have identified that man has 31-year-old Daniel Smith of Forrest City.

Arkansas State Police say another man, identified as 32-year-old Douglas Miller of Forrest City, was found inside of the truck. That man was treated at a nearby hospital and later released.

Police say investigators learned 29-year-old Christopher Scott of Wynne was in the same truck as Miller and Smith. According to state police, agents believe Scott, Miller and Smith were involved in an earlier incident in the 500 block of West Mulberry.

In that incident, police say a man identified as 29-year-old Denzel Mason of Wynne was “targeted by gunfire”. State police say Mason chased the truck Scott, Miller and Smith were in, and they started firing shots at one another.

State police say Miller, Scott and Mason were taken into custody Thursday night. Mason has been charged with first degree murder, while Miller and Scott have been charged with committing a terroristic act and attempted first degree murder.

Arkansas State Police say the investigation into this shooting continues.