THP trooper killed in Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was killed in a crash in Nashville on Sunday night.

According to a release from THP, Trooper Aaron Rumford died in an off-duty crash. He’d been with THP since 2015. He was assigned to the Nashville District in Wilson County, where he served until 2018. He was then selected for a position in the Executive Protection Unit.

THP released the following statement:

Trooper Rumford exemplified the core values of the Tennessee Highway Patrol in all aspects of his life and represented himself, his family, and the THP honorably. Please join us in keeping his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. We will share the funeral arrangements once they have been finalized.

Tennessee Highway Patrol

No other information was immediately released but News 2 will continue to follow this for updates.

