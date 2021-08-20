Thirty male teachers of color take part in signing ceremony, commit five years to serving Mid-South students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thirty new teachers made a commitment to serve Mid-South students and their families for the next five years.

All of the people involved are men of color and they made a five year commitment to the program during a signing ceremony this week at Serendipity Labs on Poplar Avenue.

The signing ceremony was sponsored by the Man Up Teacher Fellowship.

“It feels really, really humbling to be a part of something bigger than myself,” said teacher Caleb Armstrong. “It really means that I’m leaving a legacy and I can see the impact I’m having on students, and that feels really good.”

During the ceremony, the new teachers announced their schools and celebrated with family and friends.