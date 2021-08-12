Third suspect arrested after 3-year-old girl is injured in West Memphis shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Police say the third suspect wanted in a shooting that injured a 3-year-old girl has been arrested.

Police say 25-year-old Keon Robinson was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. West Memphis Police say they collaborated with the Southaven Police Department’s task force to make the arrest.

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of East Barton Monday, August 2. The 3-year-old victim was taken to Le Bonheur and is reportedly in stable condition.

“We got our man,” West Memphis Police Chief Michael Pope said in a statement released Thursday. “The prayers of the community have been answered.”

West Memphis Police say two 15-year-olds were arrested and will be charged as adults for first-degree battery and seven counts of terroristic act and firing shots at an occupied vehicle.