‘They got her in a headlock’: Midtown neighbors help police track down suspects accused of robbing pizza driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in one Midtown neighborhood helped police track down several males accused of robbing a Papa John’s delivery driver at gunpoint in the middle of the afternoon Wednesday.

Neighbors believe the robbers placed an order of pizzas and hot wings and waited for the driver to show up on New York Street. Jimmy Rodgers lives on the street with his son and daughter-in-law. He said they saw three young men standing outside and watched the pizza driver pulled up but had no idea she was being robbed.

New York Street

“I thought he was giving her a hug. He’s got her in a headlock, and I didn’t know it,” said Rodgers. “The other guy I see going around the car. I thought he was getting in the car. He was getting in the car to get the stuff. He was grabbing the hot wings and all that.”

The female pizza delivery driver told police she was approached by three males, all armed guns, who told her “they were going to take the pizza” and walked away with a $128 delivery.

Neighbors said as the robbers were leaving, the driver yelled for help.

Jimmy Rodgers

“She goes, ‘I’ve been robbed,'” said Rodgers. “By the time we got to the door, and I had my little pistol with me, they were walking as quickly as they could down here, and they had that little silver car they escaped in.”

Rodgers said that’s when other neighbors started showing up. He said he told another man who was out walking his dog the direction he thought the car was headed, and that man spotted the robbers two streets away on Meda.

House on Meda

“He said I saw them carrying the stuff in the house,” said Rodgers.” “I said did you tell that cop? He said no. I said excuse me, I think we know where they are at.”

Police said they located a silver car in the rear of a house in the 1000 block of Meda and inside the home found multiple pizza boxes from Papa John’s, two guns, and some marijuana.

Police took five males into custody. So far, only three have been charged. Victor Armstrong, Christopher Jones, and Rothello Manning are all facing charges of aggravated robbery.

Armstrong, Jones, Manning

Investigators said the suspects were also captured on a neighbor’s camera walking into the house on Meda carrying the Papa John’s boxes.

Neighbors on New York Street were relieved to hear the arrests were made so quickly.

“I didn’t sleep last night because I couldn’t stop thinking about that little lady,” Rodgers said. “I said If I had just known if you had just said help. She said with those guns pointed at me. I couldn’t say help. I was scared to death.”

Police have not said if the other two taken into custody are minors.