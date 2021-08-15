‘They don’t deserve it’: Memphis family mourns 17-year-old killed in overnight shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of a Memphis teen is grieving after he was reportedly killed in a shooting Saturday night.

Family members say 17-year-old Kentravis Vaughn, also known as KT, was shot and killed overnight. His aunt says he was shot twice in the chest and was unable to survive his injuries.

She learned some of the details in an unexpected phone call..

“His biological mom called me and told me to go and see about him, since she just got a phone call saying he had been shot,” she said.

She says she started checking hospitals.

“I went around trying to find him. We were at Regional One, we were at Le Bonheur, but no Kentravis came,” she said.

Then her phone started ringing yet again.

“Got a call saying he was downtown in a car,” she said.

Detectives say he was pronounced dead at Union and B.B. King. But as it turns out, police say the Hamilton High School senior was actually shot several miles away, at or near East Olive Avenue.

“It’s just sad the way all of this killing is going on,” his aunt said.

Kentravis “KT” Vaughn

His aunt says what’s even more disturbing is after nephew was shot, he was driven around for hours before police were made aware of the violent attack.

The family also says they are struggling with how his friend did not try getting him help sooner instead of bringing him to the area’s entertainment district.

“They don’t deserve the way they are leaving here,” his aunt said. “They don’t deserve it.”

The family is only left with memories. Some are years ago, while others date back just a few days.

“He called me the other day and he said ‘TT, do you got $10 so I can go to the Jamboree?'” she said.

While dealing with heartache, the victim’s family says they also have hope that justice will be served.