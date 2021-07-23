‘The streets don’t love anybody,’ man says after brother shot, teen killed in North Memphis

A house on Ayers Street where a teenager was killed and a man injured in a shooting Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for the people they say killed a teenager in North Memphis.

The shooting happened Tuesday on Ayers Avenue in North Memphis. Two people were injured, but one of them, a 17-year-old, didn’t survive, police said.

Antonio Callicutt

Antonio Callicutt said his brother was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was standing outside the home on Ayers. He got the news Tuesday night.

“I was coming over here to see my brother. I saw the yellow tape. So, I had a feeling like d***, it may be my brother,” Callicutt said.

Callicutt said his brother, who is 36, survived and is doing better. But the teenager with him wasn’t as lucky.

“I’m sorry for their loss. That’s all I can say,” Callicutt said.

Memphis Police say the people in the maroon or burgundy Dodge Charger seen below pulled up to the home and started shooting.

One woman who didn’t want to be identified lives nearby and says when she got home right after the shooting. She said she counted around 150 shell casings.

Now, the remains of a vigil for the teen sit outside the home where his life was tragically cut short.

MPD has not released a motive for the shooting.

“Nobody loves us out here. The streets don’t love anybody. They’re going to gobble you up,” Callicutt said. “You could be walking down the street. You don’t just got to do something to get shot.”