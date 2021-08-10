Tennessee thief who tunneled through dry wall to steal opioids arrested

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who hid in a Middle Tennessee Walgreens until closing and tunneled through the dry wall to steal opioids was arrested in Jacksboro on Tuesday.

The suspect, Austin Cornett, 27, was taken into custody without incident at 130 Pat Place, thanks to a tip from the Franklin Police Department, according to Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to the Campbell County Jail and is awaiting transport to Franklin.

The robbery Cornett was wanted for took place on May 18 in Middle Tennessee. Police said it happened at the Walgreens on Murfreesboro Road. According to a release from police, the man hid inside the store until after closing time. He waited until all employees left and tunneled into the pharmacy through the drywall and stole a large amount of opioid pain killers.