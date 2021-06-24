Tennessee Supreme Court full case records now online

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennesseans can now search the full records of many state Supreme Court cases through an online database thanks to the Tennessee State Library and Archives.

According to the Administrative Office of the Courts, the opinions have long been available electronically, but the associated case files were stored in more than 10,000 boxes in the attic of the Capitol building.

For more than a decade, Library and Archive staff has been cleaning and indexing these records.

Today, around 85% of the collection is available online.

