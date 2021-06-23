Tennessee State adding Academic eSports Center this fall

Gaming mice often offer unique features, such as holding down a button for rapid-fire. Make sure to familiarize yourself with your device’s manual to get the most out of it.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee State University is adding an Academic eSports Center that’s expected to open on the school’s main campus this fall.

The university has launched classes in eSports, or competitive video game playing, and joined eSports organizations and leagues so students can improve gaming skills and network with tech companies. The school says a starting salary in eSports management is around $67,000.

The university’s Smart Innovation Technology Center will oversee the new center. Officials hope the eSports center will increase diversity in science, technology and related programs for underserved students.