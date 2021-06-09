Tennessee Speaker Cameron Sexton on permitless carry law

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In just a matter of weeks, a new law allowing adults to carry handguns without a permit will go into effect.
Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton talks about the new law with WREG’s Zaneta Lowe and Symone Woolridge on Daybreak.
