Tennessee sheriff: Woman shot by own gun during ‘violent arrest’ Monday

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman is facing multiple charges after she fired a weapon during what Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson described as a “violent arrest” Monday afternoon.

According to a release from Lawson, deputies were called to the 100 block of Marlowe Road in Rogersville around 12:28 p.m. A caller said a woman, identified as Christina Lynn Adams, 55, had vandalized the caller’s truck and left the home with a handgun threatening to commit suicide.

When deputies arrived, they found Adams’ vehicle on Marlowe Road. Half of the vehicle was reportedly pulled off the road.

The release states deputies tried to talk to Adams through the PA system, but she did not get out of the vehicle or speak with them.

Lawson states that multiple officers, including negotiators, responded to the scene and kept trying to communicate with Adams. She reportedly continued to refuse to comply or communicate.

The release states that “after all negotiations had failed” around 2 p.m., deputies approached the vehicle. They saw Adams was still in possession of a handgun and once again tried to talk her out of the vehicle.

“Officers attempted to remove her from the vehicle at which time, Ms. Adams randomly fired 4 shots from her handgun, inside the vehicle, with one striking her in the left side,” the release states.

Adams was taken into custody and transported to the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital. She was treated for her injury and released back into the custody of the sheriff’s office, according to the release.

No officers were hit by the shots fired, according to Lawson. Three deputies did receive minor injuries during the altercation but were not hit by gunfire. Lawson states they were treated at the hospital and released.

As of Tuesday morning, Adams is being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond. She is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on August 4.

Adams is charged with the following:

12 counts of felony reckless endangerment

Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office in the ongoing investigation, according to the release.