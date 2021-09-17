Tennessee pair accused of killing 14-year-old arrested in Mississippi

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee couple accused of killing a 14-year-old was arrested in Mississippi, officials say.

According to the Shelbyville Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Horatio Rice and Tiffany Taylor in Tunica, Mississippi Friday afternoon. The two were wanted for the death of 14-year-old Israel Domingo Pascual.

Horatio Rice had recently been added to the TBI’s Most Wanted List.

In a statement released Friday, The Shelbyville Police Department thanked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, The US Marshal Service, and the 14th and 17th Judicial District Violent Crimes Task Force for their help in the capture.

“We would also like to thank Tennesseans across the State for their cooperation and assistance in this case,” the department said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

'In America, it is always about freedom': Knox County mayor pens open letter to President Biden regarding vaccine mandate

"I wish I said bye to my dad," Oklahoma teen loses mother months after father, sister die from COVID-19

Gabby Petito's family talks to Ashleigh Banfield

Surveillance video shows officer hitting murder suspect during arrest

Bright Spot: CPR training

Idaho, Texas, Alabama among states seeing hospital bed space shortage

More News