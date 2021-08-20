Tennessee offering free ACT retests to high school seniors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Education is offering every Tennessee high school senior the chance to retake the ACT for free. This year, the department has expanded the state testing windows to provide additional options.

“While the fall ACT retake has always been available to our seniors, this year’s retake opportunities offer our seniors one more chance to potentially boost their scores and demonstrate readiness for college and career,” says Commissioner Penny Schwinn.

The free fall ACT retake opportunities will be available during one of the following three-day windows:

October 5-7, 2021

October 19-21, 2021

November 2-4, 2021

According to the Department of Education, 50% of students who participated in the 2019 Fall Senior Retake increased their composite score from their junior year in 2018. Additionally, 3,825 seniors raised their composite score to a 21 or higher, allowing them to access more than $61 million in HOPE Scholarship funds.

The department has partnered with the University of Tennessee at Martin to provide all Tennessee high school students and teachers with access to free, virtual workshops on how to succeed on the ACT. The workshops and classes are being held through the fall. To register visit the department’s website.