Tennessee museum to open Confederate bust to public

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee State Museum will soon allow the public to view the busts of three military leaders, including Nathan Bedford Forrest.

On Friday, officials removed a Nathan Bedford Forrest bust that had been displayed inside the Tennessee Capitol since 1978. The busts of Union Navy Adm. David Farragut and U.S. Navy Adm. Albert Gleaves also were moved a day after the State Building Commission voted 5-2 to agree with the Historical Commissions decision to remove them, WKRN reported.

Governor Bill Lee expressed support for moving the bust.

“After more than a year in the making, this process has finally come to a close,” said Gov. Lee. “I thank the members of the Capitol Commission, Historical Commission and State Building Commission for providing thoughtful input and ensuring confidence in the process. The State Museum provides the full historical context for these figures as we remember our state’s rich and complex past.”

“It’s most important to me that we followed the process…I think that we’ll have the result that’s best for Tennessee,” the governor added.

The two votes against the removal were from House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally.

According to Gov. Bill Lee’s office, the busts will be on display and available for viewing Tuesday at the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville.