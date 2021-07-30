Tennessee man pleads guilty to taking part in Capitol raid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man has pleaded guilty in federal court to taking part in the raid at the U.S. Capitol.

The Tennessean reports 26-year-old Jack Jesse Griffith of Gallatin admitted on Thursday to knowingly entering restricted areas of the Capitol in a videoconference plea hearing.

Griffith faces up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine on the misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He also agreed to pay $500 in restitution.

Prosecutors dismissed four other misdemeanor charges in exchange for the plea.

Sentencing was set for Oct. 15.