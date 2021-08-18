Tennessee man extradited for murder after arrest in California for stealing a yacht

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is now in jail after he was indicted for killing his 63-year-old grandmother earlier this year. She was found beaten and stabbed to death in her Raleigh apartment, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said.

Juamark Ryans and his girlfriend Kiawana Haynes were arrested six days later in San Diego where they tried to steal a yacht. Ryans claimed his name was Miguel Williams and that the yacht belonged to a rich uncle.

Ryans and Haynes were both staying with the victim. Her car was recovered in San Diego after the couple was arrested at a marina there on February 28.

San Diego police were called to the scene when the 56-foot yacht that Ryans attempted to steal from the marina struck the rocks in the jetty, damaging the propeller and hull of the yacht. Ryans pled guilty to theft of property over $10,000 in San Diego.

Ryans was extradited to Memphis this week. He was indicted on first-degree murder charges in the death of Bessie Lee Williams.



Haynes was indicted on a felony count of facilitation of first-degree murder. She is currently being held on $1 million bond.

The prosecutor in this case is seeking the maximum sentence for repeat felony offenders.