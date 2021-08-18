Tennessee man charged with assaulting officer during breach of U.S. Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Bedford County man has been arrested after federal investigators said he assaulted law enforcement during the breach at the U.S. Capitol earlier this year.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Ronald Colton McAbee, a 27-year-old man from Unionville, was arrested Tuesday on federal charges, including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers inflicting bodily injury.

Ronald Colton McAbee (Courtesy: Federal Bureau of Investigation)

McAbee has also been charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon in connection with the riots in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6.

He made his initial court appearance Tuesday in the Middle District of Tennessee.

No additional information was immediately released about McAbee’s arrest and the allegations against him.

Federal investigators said McAbee is one of more than 570 people arrested for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

He is one of more than a dozen people taken into custody in Tennessee in connection with the riots.