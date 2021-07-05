Tennessee man charged after fireworks launched at police helicopter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man has been charged with endangering police officers after a firework was launched at a Nashville Police helicopter.

Nashville police say a detective saw a man look up at the helicopter, go to his car to get a mortar tube and then fire a firework at the craft. The helicopter was working a street racing initiative at the time.

John Schmid, 18, had more mortar tubes and fireworks in the trunk of his car, police said. Schmid was booked into jail and charged with reckless endangerment aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on an officer.