Tennessee man arrested after agents find collection of childlike sex dolls

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 52-year-old Antioch man was indicted by a Davidson County grand jury in May on charges involving childlike sex dolls found in his home by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI said its special agents had been investigating the man, identified as William Crowder, since October 2020 after receiving information that Crowder had ordered a childlike sex doll to be shipped to his home. A Tennessee law in effect since 2019 makes it unlawful to possess, sell, distribute, or transport childlike sex dolls.

TBI agents executed a search warrant at Crowder’s residence and found at least six childlike sex dolls, some of them dressed in children’s clothing, according to a press release from the agency.

On May 19, the Davidson County Grand Jury returned indictments — charging Crowder with six counts of possession of a childlike sex doll and one count of selling, distributing, or transporting a childlike sex doll.

TBI also said its agents, assisted by officers from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, arrested Crowder on Friday, June 4, and booked him into the Davidson County Jail where, at the time of TBI releasing this information, Crowder was being held on $30,000 bond. It is not clear if Crowder was still currently being held as of Monday.