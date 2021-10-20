NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee legislators called for another special session to address “overreaching health care mandates” on Tuesday, marking the third extraordinary session of the 112th General Assembly.

According to a press release from the Tennessee General Assembly, the session will include discussions on masking, vaccination and executive power to implement health mandates.

“As an elected body, it is our responsibility to let the distinctive voices of our communities be heard on these issues,” said Speaker Cameron Sexton. “I look forward to working together with Lt. Gov. McNally, the House, and Senate to create solutions that preserve the individual choices, freedoms, and liberties of all Tennesseans.”

The call, signed by a supermajority of both chambers, will pull both chambers back to Nashville on Oct. 27.

The release says the scope of the session could include several hot-button issues related to COVID-19, such as bills written to counter federal vaccination mandates, assert control over independent health departments or restrict monoclonal antibody therapies.

“The Covid-19 crisis — and how various institutions have adapted and reacted to it — has created new and unique legislative challenges,” said McNally. “This is an opportunity to make the General Assembly’s voice heard on issues regarding masks, vaccines, executive power, and federal mandates.”