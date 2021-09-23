Tennessee law enforcement search possible apartment of suspect in Collierville Kroger mass shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police and ATF agents are searching the possible apartment of the suspect in the deadly mass shooting at a Collierville Kroger as rattled Kroger shoppers relive the scariest day of their lives.

Collierville Police say 13 people were shot at the Kroger on Byhalia Road and Poplar Avenue Thursday. One of the victims has died. A family member and a Collierville alderman has identified that victim as Olivia King.

Police say the suspect was also found dead on the scene. Officials say he may have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Sources tell WREG the suspect may’ve been a third-party vendor who worked at the deli section.

Shoppers and 44 Kroger employees were inside at the time of the shooting. One the shoppers told WREG she was shopping near the deli section when the shooter opened fire.

“This person comes in dressed in black with maybe a shield over his face, I don’t know for sure. And I heard ‘pop, pop, pop.’ And I’m just like, ‘I can’t believe it. It’s for real,'” the woman said. “It was pretty rapid succession of at least 12 shots.”

One woman said she ran to safety inside a nearby gym. Others reportedly hid inside offices and even freezers.

“There was a lady that had been shot on the floor,” a witness said. “Kept her flat on her abdomen and I said, ‘Where are you hurt?’ and she said, ‘In my chest.’”

Sources tell WREG another woman was shot in the leg and is now recovering at the hospital.

There were more than 40 evidence markers outside of the store. Police also combed the roof before carting away several bags, likely filled with evidence.

Police have not yet released the name of the shooter.