Tennessee High School officials confirm drowning death of student-athlete over weekend

Editor's Note (09/13/2021 10 a.m.) — While the drowning and student athlete death were originally reported as two separate incidents, BTCS officials have since confirmed with News Channel 11 that the student athlete drowned at South Holston Lake.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with Tennessee High School announced the drowning death of a student-athlete over the weekend.

Rebecca House with Bristol, Tennessee City Schools told News Channel 11 that Vikings football player Micah Montgomery passed away after drowning at South Holston Lake Sunday evening.

A press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said first responders were first called to the scene at 4 p.m. and later recovered a body.

Tennessee High Principal Kim Kirk said late Sunday night that the Viking community is mourning the loss of another student.

Please keep the Viking community in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of another student taken from us too soon!🙏🏼 @ Tennessee High School https://t.co/pdDYhTx91z — Kim Kirk (@THSVikings89) September 13, 2021

Vikings head football coach Matt Chandler released the following statement to News Channel 11:

I would like to say that we as a coaching staff and our players are in total shock right now. Micah was a beloved member of our team. We will stand together as a team and try to be there for his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as well. Head football coach Matt Chandler

