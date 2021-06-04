Tennessee high court listens to school voucher arguments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s highest court will soon decide whether a contentious school voucher program is constitutional after attorneys on made their final arguments before the justices.

The program has faced legality questions ever since the GOP-controlled General Assembly narrowly advanced the measure and Republican Gov. Bill Lee then signed off on the law in 2019.

Last year, a lower court decided that the program violated the Tennessee Constitution’s “home rule,” which says the Legislature can’t pass measures singling out individual counties without local support. An appeals court later upheld that decision.

The Tennessee Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday.