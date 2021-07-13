Tennessee fires top vaccination official amid pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee officials have fired the state’s top vaccination official, who had been facing scrutiny from Republican state lawmakers over her department’s outreach efforts to vaccinate teenagers against COVID-19.

Dr. Michelle Fiscus with the Tennessee Department of Health, tells The Tennessean that she was fired Monday as a scapegoat to appease lawmakers. She provided the newspaper with a copy of her termination letter, which does not explain the reasoning for her dismissal.

Health Department spokesperson Sarah Tanksley said the agency would not comment on the termination.

As of Monday, state and federal data showed 38% of Tennesseans were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, lagging behind much of the nation.

