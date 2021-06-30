Tennessee ending federal pandemic unemployment aid on July 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The extra federal unemployment aid offered amid the COVID-19 pandemic will end in Tennessee on Saturday, including the end of $300 weekly additional payments.

Tennessee is among dozens of states that have stopped accepting the $300 benefit.

Republican leaders say it’s necessary because job openings are going unfilled, and are pointing people to job-finding resources offered throughout the state. Democrats have chided the move and warn it’ll slow down the state’s economic recovery that was caused by the virus outbreak.

Tennessee reinstated job search requirements for unemployment in October, mandating three weekly job searches to stay eligible.