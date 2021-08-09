Tennessee Comptroller Mumpower, wife to receive more than $800K in default judgment from 2017 crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee State Comptroller Jason Mumpower and his wife, Alicia Mumpower, will be awarded more than $800,000 in damages from a lawsuit stemming from a 2017 crash that left him seriously injured.

In November 2017, Mumpower was hit by a tractor-trailer while on Interstate 81 North in Sullivan County. Mumpower, who was the Tennessee Comptroller Chief of Staff at the time, was one of five people transported to the hospital in the crash.

Mumpower received extensive medical care and filed a $1.5 million lawsuit in federal court one month later. The lawsuit accused the driver of driving too fast at the time of the crash and named Pavel Gheleniuc, Sopranos, Inc. and Gogu Trucking Express Corporation as the defendants.

On April 19, 2021, a court granted Mumpower’s motion to strike pleadings and enter a default judgment in the suit.

A judgment order from the United States District Court at Greeneville states that on June 3, 2021, Magistrate Judge Wyrick recommended that Mumpower be awarded damages in the amount of $651,803.32.

Below is a breakdown of Mumpower’s damages as provided in the order:

Past Medical Expenses – $105,960.57

Loss of Vehicle – $4,100

Compensation for Contents of the Vehicle/Cost Incurred for a Driver to Transport Mumpower to and from Work While Recovering – $15,410.75

Discretionary costs – $1,332

Pain and Suffering and Loss of Enjoyment of Life (Past, Present and Future) and Permanent Disfigurement – $525,000

A recommendation was also made for Alicia Mumpower to be awarded $150,000 “for her past, present, and future loss of consortium resulting from the collision.”

The judgment order states no objections to the recommendations were filed, and it is past time to do so. After reviewing the reports and recommendations, the court ruled to accept the judge’s damages for the Mumpowers.

Pavel Gheleniuc and Sopranos, Inc. are ordered to pay a total of $801,803.32 to the Mumpowers in damages.

The order states this was the final judgment, and the case record will be closed.