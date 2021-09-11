Tennessee authorities respond to attempted escape from Wilder Youth Center

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee officials say law enforcement responded to a report of an attempted escape from Wilder Youth Center Saturday evening.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted them about a disturbance at the center just after 5 p.m. Two teens inside the center had reportedly broken down their metal door inside and were trying to get others to break down their doors and get the keys to the center.

The sheriff’s office says THP had sent two units and were asking for the sheriff’s office help in case the situation escalated. The sheriff’s office set up a perimeter around the center while THP troopers went inside.

The sheriff’s office says that nearly 40 minutes later, THP told them the situation was contained, and the sheriff’s office cleared the perimeter.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Jury deliberations underway in trial of former NFL player accused of attempted murder

Memphis Fire Department reflects on 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

Live-streaming driver topping 120mph gets 15 years in deadly crash

New COVID-19 vaccination study by CDC

"I knew my life was in danger"

Katrina survivor sends comfort to local children affected by Hurricane Ida

More News