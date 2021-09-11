Tennessee authorities respond to attempted escape from Wilder Youth Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee officials say law enforcement responded to a report of an attempted escape from Wilder Youth Center Saturday evening.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted them about a disturbance at the center just after 5 p.m. Two teens inside the center had reportedly broken down their metal door inside and were trying to get others to break down their doors and get the keys to the center.

The sheriff’s office says THP had sent two units and were asking for the sheriff’s office help in case the situation escalated. The sheriff’s office set up a perimeter around the center while THP troopers went inside.

The sheriff’s office says that nearly 40 minutes later, THP told them the situation was contained, and the sheriff’s office cleared the perimeter.

No injuries have been reported.