Tennessee approves 29 new virtual schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education has approved 29 new virtual schools for upcoming 2021-22 school year, including two in Shelby County.

The Collierville Virtual Academy and Germantown Online Academy of Learning are among the new virtual schools approved by the state. In addition, the state has approved the addition of several grades at Memphis Virtual School.

In all, there are 57 virtual schools in Tennessee. Since 2011, Tennessee has allowed local school districts to create virtual schools that offer alternative modes of instruction for students.

Tennessee families must enroll their students in virtual school in order to receive a significant portion of their instruction remotely under newly enacted rules by the State Board of Education.

