Teen who escaped Fayette County detention facility captured; two more at large

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. — A teenager who escaped from the Wilder Youth Development Center in Fayette County has been captured.

The 17-year-old male was located Thursday morning, a day after he and two other juveniles escaped the facility. He was captured near the 3200 block of Ridgeway, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Three detainees escape Fayette County youth detention facility

The teen was being held at the facility on aggravated robbery charges.

By law, authorities cannot identify the juveniles or give any identifying information. However, they did tell us that two are from the Memphis area and the other is from Chattanooga. One of the juveniles has also managed to escape in the past.

They also revealed that the juveniles have violent histories, having been detained on homicide, aggravated robbery and theft of property charges.

The search continues for the other escapees. If you know anything that could help authorities locate them, call 901-590-6782.