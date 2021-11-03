MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis father is now working to get his 17-year-old son back on track after he was shot in Orange Mound Saturday afternoon.

He didn’t want to be identified but said his son was walking home from the store with three other teens when the shots rang out.

“We heard the gunfire. So, I went down there, down the street because I knew he should’ve been turning that corner,” he said.

Memphis Police said four boys were walking along Deadrick Avenue and they had just turned on Baltimore Street when someone pulled up alongside them and opened fire, injuring three of the boys.

“By the time we got down there, they had ran and jumped the fence and went over on the next street,” he said.

All three boys are going to be ok, according to police. However, the dad said he still has his questions.

This father said his son didn’t know the gunman but it’s believed one of the other boys who was hit did.

Memphis Police said the gunman was last seen riding in a white Nissan Altima wearing a multi-colored hoodie and black ski mask, armed with a rifle.

“Us as parents – I think we just need to listen to our kids a little bit more and then we need to know where our kids are,” he said.

As for his child, this father said they’re focusing on a brighter future.

“His main goal is to try to get his education, come on and graduate, and he still wants to pursue baseball. So, I’m going to support him,” he said.

No arrest have been made at this time.

If you know anything, Memphis Police encourage you to contact Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.