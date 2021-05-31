Teen killed in ATV accident in Mississippi

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A 15-year-old was killed in an ATV accident in Mississippi over the weekend, the Marshall County coroner confirmed.

Officials said the accident happened around 7 Sunday evening in a pasture off 309 North and McCray Road in Marshall County. The county coroner would not identify the victim but said he was killed by blunt force trauma.

According to the coroner, the boy was operating a “side-by-side” ATV with two other juveniles. The 15-year-old was ejected from the ATV in a rollover and didn’t survive his injuries.

The teen who was killed was not wearing a safety restraint, the coroner said. The other two victims were wearing safety restraints and were not seriously injured.

Memphis mom accused of bribing teen to take the fall for a gun

A man who lives along the road told WREG he heard the sirens Sunday and ran out to the scene to find out what was going on. He said the family was on the scene grieving. He held their hands and prayed for the family before he left.

WREG made contact with a family member of the victim who had no comment on the tragedy.