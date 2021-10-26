Note: This story has been edited to reflect the correct charges.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen has been charged after three teenagers and an adult were shot near Kingsbury High School Monday afternoon.

According to Memphis Police, 19-year-old Erik Sandoval has been arrested after the shooting that took place on the 1300 block of Graham Street around 3 p.m Monday.

Witnesses say Sandoval and his friends were selling drugs out of one of the victim’s cars, which was parked in front of Kingsbury.

Two teens approached the vehicle and began arguing with Sandoval over a gun. Shots from both parties were then fired.

Two of the victims were taken by ambulance to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital — one in critical condition.

The third teen drove to a nearby convenience store with his car window shattered by bullets. He was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The adult was later driven to Baptist East in non-critical condition.

Investigators recovered eight shell casings in front of the school.

According to police, surveillance footage showed Sandovol as one of the shooters in the incident.

Sandoval has been charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder.