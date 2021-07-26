TDOT to stress test I-40 bridge this Wednesday

Tennessee Department of Transportation contractors made significant progress along the Interstate 40 bridge this weekend.

“All 17 plates are in place. Drilling, bolting, torqueing are ongoing.” TDOT said. The complex process has been happening since crews starting working after the shutdown on May 11.

Beginning Wednesday, TDOT officials will begin stress testing the bridge. They will monitor bridge sensors in order to understand the stresses being transferred to the support system.

Since all traffic has been diverted to the Interstate 55 bridge, crews have been working around the clock to restore normal traffic flow to the area.

