TDOT releases animation showing repairs needed to I-40 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation released an animation showing the repairs that will have to take place over the coming weeks.

The animation starts by showing the fracture, then the temporary plating which has already been installed. It continues by showing how much work is left to be done, including the removal of the lateral bracing under the bridge and the installation of post tension parts.

At that point the temporary plating will be removed and permanent plates will be installed. Eventually lower laterally bracing will be re-installed and the post-tension assembly will be removed.

The entire project is expected to last through July and possibly August.

Check out this short animation showing the breakdown of the #I40msriverbridge repair in #Memphis

Meantime truckers are growing increasingly frustrated. The bridge closure is forcing them to spend hours more in traffic and that’s time they don’t have. One driver told WREG they sat in traffic for more than three hours and called the situation a nightmare.

The Trucking Association said every 60 minutes of congestion costs the trucking industry $2 million. That’s a cost that gets passed down to shippers and consumers.