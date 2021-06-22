TDOT: Fractured section of I-40 bridge removed as permanent repair plates arrive in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the contractor repairing the I-40 bridge is making significant progress.

The department released a photo showing crews removing the section of the beam that fractured. They spent weeks stabilizing the bridge so they could safely perform this work.

6-21-2021

Significant progress is being made on the I-40 bridge. Within the last hour the fractured member was removed. #progress #i40msriverbridge pic.twitter.com/SLBm34ZdKi — Nichole Lawrence (@NicLawrenceTDOT) June 21, 2021

The permanent repair plates have also started to arrive, officials said. More will arrive next week, and the final phase of repairs can begin.

Officials said they hope to reopen the bridge to traffic by the end of July.