TBI: Tennessee man charged in 23-year-old Haywood County murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced an arrest in a 23-year-old murder case in Haywood County.

The victim Glenn Musgraves was shot and killed as he walked along Thomas Street in Brownsville on Christmas Day in 1997.

The man accused in the murder was identified as Lamont Walker. He was charged with first-degree murder, facilitation of first-degree murder and accessory after the fact and was arrested Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force. He was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

A second suspect was also implicated in the killing, but that man died in 1999 before charges could be filed.