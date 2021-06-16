TN AMBER Alert issued for missing 5-year-old girl

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Wednesday issued a statewide Amber Alert for a five-year-old from Rogersville.

Summer Moon-Utah Wells went missing from Hawkins County, Tennessee, on June 15, while outside her home. The TBI initially issued an endangered child alert, but new, undisclosed information led them to issue a statewide alert.

Summer was last seen wearing grey pants, a pink shirt and may be barefoot. She is 3′ tall, 40 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

TBI released new images Wednesday of missing Tennessee five-year-old Summer Wells, stating: “Missing five-year-old Summer Wells may now have shorter hair than that pictured in our earlier alerts. Here’s are new images we’ve just obtained that may be more representative of her current hair length.”



WJHL reported the Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said in a media briefing Wednesday afternoon that it was too early to tell if there was any foul play involved in Summer Wells’ disappearance but added that family members have been cooperative.

More than 100 people from 19 agencies were out searching for Summer in the Beech Creek community and surrounding areas on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday evening, authorities had received approximately 30 tips, TBI said.

If you see her, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.